Shikhar Dhawan named Delhi Royals captain in Legends 90 League

Former India international Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead Delhi Royals in the inaugural edition of the Legends 90 League, slated to begin on February 6. The southpaw previously led the national team in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and also in 12 ODIs. He also led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in The Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan played 68 T20I matches in his career, scoring 1759 runs at a strike rate of 126.36. Ahead of the IPL 2025 retention deadline, the Delhi-born announced retirement from all formats but expressed the desire to keep playing in whatever capacity possible. He then featured in the Nepal Cricket League and will also participate in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends.

Meanwhile, the Legends 90 League will see global stars compete as the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Ross Taylor, Yusuf Pathan, Dwayne Bravo and Shakib Al Hasan have signed up for the tournament. As the name suggests, it will be a 90-ball tournament and all the matches will be played in Raipur. The final will be hosted on February 18.

Apart from announcing the captain, Delhi also revealed their jersey. During the ceremony, Dhawan noted that is eager to represent the team and build lasting memories and carry the legacy of the capital city.

“As captain of Delhi Royals, I'm excited to wear this jersey and lead the team. Every stitch carries the legacy of the vibrant city Delhi is today, and we are all eager to make lasting memories as we step onto the field wearing these colours,” Dhawan said.

“Every opportunity to keep playing for different formats keeps my passion alive. I’m excited to step into a fresh challenge and contribute to a team that brings together a unique blend of experience and energy. It’s all about continuing to evolve and enjoying the game,” he added.

Delhi Royals squad - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Lendl Simmons, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Sahard Lumba, Bipul Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rayad Emrit, Ross Taylor, Jerome Taylor, Sumit Narwal, Parvinder Awana.