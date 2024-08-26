Monday, August 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following international and domestic retirement

Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following international and domestic retirement

Shikhar Dhawan had announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24 through a video posted across several social media platforms. He is regarded as one of the best modern-day openers.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2024 13:59 IST
Shikhar Dhawan speaking at a public event.
Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan speaking at a public event.

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his decision to feature in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) following his retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket. Dhawan will now be seen rubbing shoulders with other former India players like Robin Uthappa, and Harbhajan Singh among others who have already played in the tournament.

"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.

"I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," said Dhawan in a statement as reported by PTI.

More to follow.......

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement