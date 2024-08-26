Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following international and domestic retirement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan speaking at a public event.

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his decision to feature in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) following his retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket. Dhawan will now be seen rubbing shoulders with other former India players like Robin Uthappa, and Harbhajan Singh among others who have already played in the tournament.

"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.

"I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," said Dhawan in a statement as reported by PTI.

