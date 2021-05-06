Shikhar Dhawan gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, thanks 'frontline warriors' for sacrifices and dedication

Image Source : TWITTER/SDHAWAN25 Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals and India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday thanked 'frontline warriors' as he received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As the second wave of Covid-19 continues to rampage through India, the left-handed batsman urged everyone to get vaccinated to aid in the battle against the virus.

"Vaccinated. Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus," he wrote on Twitter.

Dhawan, a part of the Delhi Capitals unit, scored 380 runs in eight games in the now-postponed IPL 2021. He currently stands top in the list of leading run-scorers of the tournament.

Dhawan had also donated Rs 20 lakh to an NGO for buying oxygen cylinders and concentrators. He had also decided to donate his prize money received in various IPL 2021 matches, at the end of the event.

"We are in unprecedented times right now and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out," Dhawan posted on social media.

"I will be making a donation of Rs 20 lakh plus money from all post-match individual performances awards that I receive from IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund requirement of Oxygen," Dhawan had posted on social media amid the COVID-19 crisis.