Shikhar Dhawan backs Shubman Gill as 'perfect candidate' for Test captaincy Shikhar Dhawan backed Shubman Gill as the perfect candidate to replace Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain. There were several others options that were available, including Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant but Gill was handed the baton.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan believes Shubman Gill is the perfect candidate for Test captaincy. After Rohit Sharma retired from the longest format, there was plenty of debate over whether Gill should be handed the baton or the selectors should back Jasprit Bumrah, who recently led the side in Australia. Rishabh Pant was one of the other candidates who was eventually named the vice-captain of the team.

Gill barely has experience in Test captaincy, but Dhawan believes that the youngster will succeed in his new role. He explained that the opener has done justice to Gujarat Titans in the IPL and noted that the cricketer can understand the current generation better.

“I feel it's a great choice. Shubman has performed really well in the IPL recently. He is a great talent and has matured — he’s been playing for the Indian team for several years now. I feel he’s the perfect candidate to take on the Test captaincy, and I’m sure he will handle it well and lead the team together. This is the new generation now - Gen Z - and I’m confident he’ll do a great job. All my best wishes to him,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan backs Mumbai to lift 6th IPL trophy

Dhawan is backing Mumbai Indians to lift their 6th IPL trophy this season. They defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator to progress to Qualifier 2, where the Hardik Pandya-led side will face Punjab Kings. The winner of the match will go on to play the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 3. Speaking on the same, Dhawan said that MI are doing well and they have a well-balanced squad that can win the title.

“This time, the IPL has been very exciting. For the finals, my support will be with Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians team is playing really well — they are very balanced. The way they've gained momentum is outstanding, and they are a very strong and well-balanced team. So, I'm with Mumbai Indians,” he added.