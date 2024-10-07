Monday, October 07, 2024
     
Shan Masood surpasses Yashasvi Jaiswal on elite WTC list during marathon ton against England

Shan Masood struck form in time for Pakistan as he smashed his first Test century in four years against England in the series opener in Multan on Monday, October 7. Masood slammed a huge 151 as Pakistan took control of the proceedings on Day 1 of the first Test.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2024 17:08 IST
Shan Masood smashed a magnificent 151 on Day 1 of the first
Image Source : AP Shan Masood smashed a magnificent 151 on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Multan

Shan Masood, the Pakistan captain, in his sixth Test being in charge of the side, slammed his first century as skipper as the hosts took control of the series opener against England in Multan on Monday, October 7. Masood played a marathon knock of 151 runs, his first century in Tests in four years as Pakistan put England on the backfoot early on on the opening day of the first Test. Masood's knock helped him surpass the likes of Harry Brook and Yashasvi Jaiswal on the list of leading run-getters in World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Masood (1,241) surpassed the likes of Devon Conway (1,142), Aiden Markram (1,152), Najmul Hossain Shanto (1,179), Yashasvi Jaiswal (1,217) and Harry Brook (1,220) on his way to climb up positions on the WTC list. Jaiswal, who has been in sensational touch might just leapfrog everyone to score the most runs in 2024 but Masood has overtaken him on the WTC list for now. Masood smashed the fastest fifty for a Pakistan captain against England as he looked to take the positive route on a flat track in Multan.

Masood stitched a 253-run stand with Abdullah Shafique as losing an early wicket of Saim Ayub didn't make much difference to Pakistan's innings that much. While Shafique was a bit cautious, Masood never left the aggressive approach and both combined to frustrate England on a hot day in Multan.

The pitch had a bit of grass to bind it together but apart from maybe the first few overs, there was nothing much in it for the bowlers in general.

Related Stories
PAK vs ENG: Shan Masood ends second-longest drought with century against England in Multan

How have Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy's India debuts hurt LSG and SRH in IPL? Explained

PCB Chief makes massive statement on India's visit to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

England got a couple of quick wickets in the final session, of both the set batters, however, Pakistan are already in control of the Test match. England are staring at a huge score from Pakistan unless there is a collapse.

