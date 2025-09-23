Shan Masood demoted to D in PCB's central contract, set to continue as Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, demoted to D category in PCB contracts, will continue as Pakistan Test captain for the 2025-27 WTC cycle. Despite mixed results, PCB trusts his leadership as Pakistan prepares to face South Africa in a crucial home series starting in October.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed that Shan Masood will continue as the captain of the Pakistan Test team for the upcoming 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This decision comes after a meeting between Masood, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and Pakistan’s red-ball coach Azhar Mahmood, where the captain and the gaffer were reportedly granted a “free hand” to manage the Test side moving forward.

Although the PCB statement did not provide explicit details about the scope of this autonomy, it signals a strong vote of confidence in Masood’s leadership. The captain and coach, however, will not be part of the selection committee, which remains a five-member panel comprising seasoned cricket figures such as Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, and Azhar Ali.

Masood’s future as captain was in question following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, where the team finished last on the points table. Despite leading the team throughout that cycle, Masood faced setbacks, including a demotion in the recent PCB player contracts, dropping from the ‘B’ category to the lowest ‘D’ tier for the 2025-26 season.

The period also saw instability in Pakistan’s Test coaching staff, including the controversial and brief tenure of Jason Gillespie, adding to the challenges facing the team. Against this backdrop, the PCB’s reaffirmation of Masood’s captaincy represents a significant turnaround, offering a chance for a fresh start ahead of a crucial new WTC cycle.

Masood’s batting helped him retain captaincy

Masood, Pakistan’s longest-serving current captain across formats, has seen numerous changes in leadership roles for the limited-overs teams since he took charge of the Test side. While his batting consistency has been variable, Masood has contributed important innings at the top order, particularly after moving to the opener’s role in recent Tests. His notable centuries against England at home and South Africa on their soil have lifted his batting average into the mid-30s, his best under any captaincy tenure.

Despite these personal milestones, team success under Masood has been limited, with Pakistan losing nine out of 12 Tests during his captaincy. The upcoming WTC cycle will provide an opportunity for Masood and his team to turn things around, beginning with a two-Test series at home against defending WTC champions South Africa in October.