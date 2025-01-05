Shan Masood creates history, becomes first Pakistan captain to hit Test hundred in South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shan Masood.

Shan Masood has created history as he has become the first Pakistan captain to hit a Test hundred in South Africa. Masood slammed his sixth Test ton and his first in South Africa during the second Test against the Proteas at Newlands.

The Men in Green were asked to follow on after falling for just 194 in reply to South Africa's 615. Shan and Babar Azam put up a massive stand of 205 for the opening wicket before the latter fell 19 short of his hundred.

Shan had got to his ton before Babar's wicket. He has become the first Pakistan captain with a century in South Africa. Before him, Saleem Malik had agonizingly missed out on a hundred in South Africa in 1995 when he was dismissed on 99. Inzamam-ul-Haq had a chance to be the first Pakistani skipper to get a ton in South Africa but missed out on it as he ran out of partners during a Test in 2007.

Highest scores by Pakistan captains in South Africa:

1 - Shan Masood: 102* in 2025

2 - Saleem Malik: 99 in 1995

3 - Inzamam-ul-Haq: 92* in 2007

4 - Misbah-ul-Haq: 64 in 2013

5 - Sarfaraz Ahmed: 56 in 2019

Pakistan were asked to follow on after they were bowled out cheaply for 194 in the first innings on Day 3. They replied strongly in their follow-on innings with a record stand of 205 for the opening wicket between Shan and Babar.

Babar hit consecutive third-consecutive fifty in the ongoing series and was well set for a Test hundred after more than two years but was dismissed on 81 by Marco Jansen at gully.

The 205-run stand is the highest-ever opening stand in the history of Test cricket while following on.

The Men in Green ended the third day after putting up a decent fight, going to stumps at 213/1 and still trailing by 208 more runs. The visitors are already missing Saim Ayub, who has been ruled out of the game due to his ankle injury and would need to bat out of their skins to put up a competitive target.