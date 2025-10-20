Shamar Joseph ruled out of Bangladesh series, CWI confirm injury West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the Bangladesh ODIs and T20Is due to a shoulder injury and will undergo rehab in England. Jediah Blades is also out with a back injury. Akeal Hosein and Ramon Simmonds have been added to the ODI squad.

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the ongoing white-ball tour of Bangladesh due to a shoulder issue, marking another frustrating injury setback for the promising 26-year-old quick.

Joseph, who had missed the Test series against India earlier this year with an unspecified injury, was hoping to make his international return during the Bangladesh tour. He was part of the ODI squad in Dhaka and had also been named for the T20I leg of the tour. However, according to an official statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday, Joseph has reported “some discomfort in his shoulder” and will now undergo further assessment.

“He has been recommended for consultation with a specialist in England to start the rehabilitation process,” a statement from CWI read.

The right-arm pacer has not featured in any competitive cricket since the conclusion of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he played only five matches for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. His absence is a blow to the West Indies’ pace stocks as they seek to rebuild consistency in the limited-overs formats.

Jediah Blades also ruled out

Joseph is not the only casualty on the tour. Left-arm seamer Jediah Blades has also been ruled out after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back. The 23-year-old, who has appeared in nine white-ball matches for the West Indies, will miss not only the Bangladesh series but also the upcoming tour of New Zealand. He will return home to begin his rehabilitation.

To cover the losses, allrounder Akeal Hosein and left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds have been added to the ODI squad for the remaining two matches. Both were already part of the T20I squad.

Notably, West Indies began the three-match ODI series with a 74-run defeat to Bangladesh on a challenging Dhaka pitch on October 18. The second and third ODIs are scheduled for October 21 and 23, respectively. The T20I series will follow immediately after, concluding the West Indies' tour of Bangladesh.