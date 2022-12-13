Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs BAN 1st Test: Shakib Al Hasan spotted in ambulance as Bangladesh skipper suffers with stiffness

Bangladesh could be dealt a huge blow in the first Test match against India on Wednesday (December 14) after skipper Shakib Al Hasan was spotted in an ambulance. It is reported that Shakib has been suffering from stiffness and as a precautionary measure from the medical team he was taken to the hospital. The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will take place on Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram as the host's search for their first win against India in the red-ball format.

"It is nothing serious. Since there were no other transportation available so he was sent by ambulance. He had some stiffness, and he went for a checkup,” said a senior official from Bangladesh Cricket Board to the Daily Star.

Shakib Spotted back with team

Later in the day, Shakib was spotted back in the team’s dugout as they prepared for the first Test match. While the issue has been noted as ‘not to be serious’ the medical team will have a call to make with the Test match set to start in less than 24 hours. Shakib comes with tons of experience in his tank and missing a player of his ability could be a huge miss for the hosts.

Shakib has played in 63 Test matches for Bangladesh and has scored 4251 runs and scalped 225 wickets. He is considered by many as one of the finest players ever produced by the nation as he has scored more than 13000 international runs and also scalped more than 600 international wickets. It remains to be seen whether Shakib plays in the first Test or not as the management will consider his physical condition.

Sqauds

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test vs India: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque Bijoy

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

