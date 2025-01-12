Shakib Al Hasan's bowling suspension stays put after all-rounder failed reassessment in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan's bowling suspension remains suspended after the all-rounder failed an independent re-assessment of his action in Chennai, India last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed.

Shakib was suspended from bowling in all domestic and International competitions after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended him for an illegal action during a County Stint in September last year.

The all-rounder failed for an assessment of his action at Loughborough University earlier and hasn't been able to clear the re-assessment in Chennai.

"Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, also remains in place," BCB said in a statement.

"A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted. While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket."

Notably, a member of the BCB selection committee has stated that Shakib's chances of getting selected for the Champions Trophy are slim if he is not allowed to bowl.

"If he (Shakib) is not bowling chances are slim (to play in the Champions Trophy)," the member of the BCB selection panel said on conditions of anonymity as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"Tamim is sorted (having announced retirement), and Shakib needs to come after giving his third (bowling reassessment) test and I am in doubt regarding his chances in the tournament," the member said.

"So you can say that we are preparing the squad without them (Tamim and Shakib) as we will not be thinking of Shakib if he is not bowling. If BCB feels that he can come after the test, we can go for replacement as we have time," he added.

He added that the selection panel is stuck with a choice to make for the opening position and is mulling picking the out-of-form, Litton Das, who has only six runs in five ODIs last year. Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar are the two openers, however, the latter is recovering from a finger injury.

The selector added that they are also thinking about Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan and Anamul Haque. "We are stuck with one slot in the opening position. We will sit soon and finalise it," he said. "There are quite a few names like Parvez Hossain Emon and Saif Hassan while Anamul is also scoring regularly. Whether we will take a new face in the Champions Trophy is a matter of discussion and Emon is a bit ahead of Saif in this regard."