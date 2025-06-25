Shai Hope returns after 4 years as West Indies announce playing XI for first Test vs Australia Roston Chase is set to make his debut as Test captain with the series against Australia starting today. Shai Hope and John Campbell are making a comeback with the Caribbean side announcing their playing XI for the series opener.

BRIDGETOWN:

The West Indies have announced their playing XI ahead of the first Test against Australia starting from today (June 25). Roston Chase is set to make his captaincy debut and a new look team will see Shai Hope and John Campbell making a comeback to the Test side after four and three years respectively.

However, Hope will not bat in the top-order. Instead, he will take over the wicketkeeping gloves and bat at number six. He last played for the West Indies back in 2021 and is returning to the team with a new responsibility. Meanwhile, Campbell is back to opening the innings, having last played a Test back in 2022.

Brandon King will make his Test debut today, six years after playing his first match for the West Indies. He has played 52 ODIs and 63 T20Is so far and is one of key players of the team in the shortest format of the game.

Australia drop Labuschagne, Smith to miss first Test

Before West Indies, even Australia named their playing XI sans Steve Smith, who is missing at least the first Test due to the finger injury sustained during the WTC Final earlier this month. Marnus Labuschagne has also been dropped following consistent low returns as Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis have been including in the playing XI.

This is the start of the fourth cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) for both teams as they face each other in a three-match series that will conclude on July 16.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: 1. Kraigg Brathwaite, 2. John Campbell, 3. Keacy Carty, 4. Brandon King, 5. Roston Chase (c), 6. Shai Hope (wk), 7. Justin Greaves, 8. Jomel Warrican, 9. Alzarri Joseph, 10. Shamar Joseph, 11. Jayden Seales

Australia: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Sam Konstas, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Josh Inglis, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood

