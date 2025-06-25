Alex Hales becomes first player in history to achieve massive feat despite short lived innings against Texas S Veteran England batter Alex Hales went on to become the first batter to hit 1500 fours in T20 cricket, he achieved the feat while taking on Texas Super Kings in game 15 of the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025.

New Delhi:

Veteran England batter Alex Hales has etched his name in the history books. After recently competing in the 500th game of his T20 career, the star batter, competing for LA Knight Riders in the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025, went on to register yet another record to his name.

It is worth noting that game 15 of the MLC 2025 saw Texas Super Kings take on LA Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, and the clash saw Super Kings post a total of 196 runs on the board in the first innings of the game.

As Knight Riders came out to chase down the target, the side got off to a subpar start to the run chase as Alex Hales departed on a score of five runs. However, despite the short-lived innings, Hales went on to become the only player in T20 cricket history to hit 1500 fours.

Texas Super Kings register swift victory against Knight Riders

Speaking of the game between Texas Super Kings and LA Knight Riders, Super Kings came in to bat first and opened their innings with Smit Patel and Faf du Plessis scoring 38 and 12 runs, respectively. Saiteja Mukkamalla added nine runs on the board, with Shubham Ranjane and Donovan Ferreira putting in a brilliant show, amassing 70 and 43 runs, respectively, and posting a total of 196 runs in the first innings.

As Knight Riders came out to chase down the target, the side got off to a horrid start as openers Unmukt Chand and Alex Hales departed after scoring 30 and 5 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Rovman Powell added 21 runs on the board alongside Jason Holder, who went unbeaten on a score of 26 runs. However, that was not enough for the side to win the game, as they were limited to a score of 144, as Texas Super Kings won the clash by 52 runs.

Most fours in T20 cricket history

• 1,500 – Alex Hales (497 Inns)

• 1,373 – James Vince (426 Inns)

• 1,364 – David Warner (413 Inns)

• 1,210 – Virat Kohli (397 Inns)

• 1,196 – Babar Azam (309 Inns)