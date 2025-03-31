Shai Hope named West Indies’ T20I captain, Kraigg Brathwaite steps down as Test skipper The Cricket West Indies recently came forward and announced Kraigg Brathwaite has resigned from the post of Test skipper. Shai Hope has been named the side's T20I skipper as well, replacing Rovman Powell in the role.

In a major development for West Indies cricket, the board came forward and announced that 32-year-old Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down from Test captaincy of the national side. Preparing for a new chapter in Cricket West Indies history, the board announced changes in captaincy ahead of the home season.

Brathwaite announced his decision to step down from Test captaincy. He submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, letting the young guns make a name for themselves ahead of the games.

Furthermore, CWI announced a change in their T20I captaincy as well; star player Shai Hope has assumed the role of T20 captaincy. Hope will be replacing Rovman Powell, who has led the T20 side with distinction since May 2023.

It is worth noting that the Cricket West Indies revealed that they would be naming the new Test skipper in the coming weeks! "Kraigg Brathwaite has officially stepped down as Test captain, having first indicated his intention to do so to CWI leadership earlier this year ahead of the completion of the West Indies' successful tour of Pakistan,” the board said in a statement.

“Understanding the importance of continuity, Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself. This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 Test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility,” the statement further added.

It is interesting to note that Brathwaite had led the Windies in Tests in 39 Tests from 2017 to 2025, winning 10 and losing 22 matches. Furthermore, it was on the advice of head coach Daren Sammy that Shai Hope was appointed as the T20I skipper of the West Indies going forward. Rovman Powell had been leading the Windies since May 2023, and had led the side to series wins at home against India, England and South Africa