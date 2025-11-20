Shai Hope becomes first keeper-batter in history to register milestone that even Dhoni, Gilchrist couldn't West Indies’ Shai Hope became the first wicketkeeper-batter to hit 50 sixes in a year, smashing 109* off 69 balls vs New Zealand. His fearless counter-attack rescued WI from 86/5 and helped post 247. He outpaced legends like Dhoni and Gilchrist in the record list.

Napier:

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope etched his name in the record books during the second ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier. Batting first, the Caribbean side found themselves in deep trouble, reduced to 86/5 at one stage. Instead of adopting a cautious approach to rebuild the innings, Hope launched a fearless counter-attack. The 32-year-old played a match-turning innings, scoring an unbeaten 109 runs off just 69 balls, which propelled the West Indies to a competitive total of 247.

During his remarkable stay at the crease, Hope smashed four sixes, a feat that propelled him into the history books. He became the first wicketkeeper-batter in international cricket to hit 50 sixes in a single calendar year, a record previously unattained by legendary keepers like MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Kumar Sangakkara, or Brendon McCullum.

Hope’s 2025 campaign has been extraordinary, with his consistency and ability to clear the boundary at will setting him apart from contemporaries. In the same year, England’s Jos Buttler came closest to challenging Hope’s record, but even he trails by 21 sixes, emphasising his dominance in the calendar year.

Most sixes by a keeper-batter in international in a single year:

Player Sixes Year Shai Hope 50 2025 Adam Gilchrist 41 2005 Jos Buttler 41 2016 Quinton de Kock 40 2016 Mohammad Rizwan 40 2021

Hope’s ton couldn’t save West Indies

Despite Hope’s heroics, West Indies went on to suffer a five-wicket defeat, as per the DLS method. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra stitched a 106-run opening partnership, which ruined West Indies’ chances. Ravindra made 56 runs, while Conway smacked 90 runs off 84 balls to help the hosts inch closer to victory.

After their dismissals, the Kiwis lost a couple of quick wickets, but Tom Latham and captain Mitchell Santner built a 54-run partnership to get the job done. With the win, New Zealand sealed the ODI series as they lead 2-0 in the three-match series. The third ODI will be played on Saturday, November 22, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.