  5. Shaheen surpasses Shahid Afridi to enter elite club of Pakistan bowlers in T20Is

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of all the Pakistan bowlers in the first T20I against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. The left-arm speedster claimed a three-wicket haul and conceded just 22 runs in the process.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 6:16 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 6:37 IST
Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Image Source : AP Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen Shah Afridi surpassed his father-in-law to join an exclusive list of Pakistan bowlers on Tuesday (December 10) as he claimed a three-wicket haul against South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at Kingsmead in Durban.

Shaheen has completed 100 T20I wickets for Pakistan and is only the third player to do so. Before the start of the game, Shaheen was tied with Shahid Afridi with 97 wickets to his credit.

Only Haris Rauf (110) and Shadab Khan (107) have bagged more wickets than Shaheen in T20I cricket. However, Shaheen's milestone came in a losing cause as Pakistan lost the match by 11 runs.

Shaheen claimed the big wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller before dismissing Nqabayomzi Peter. The left-arm speedster bowled 10 dot balls during his spell and conceded runs at an economy rate of 5.50.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed also picked up a three-for but was fairly expensive as he leaked 37 runs in four overs at 9.25 runs per over. Right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi was the other Pakistan bowler who impressed as he finished with figures of 2/30 in his four overs.

Most wickets for Pakistan in T20Is

Player Matches Wickets
Haris Rauf 78 110
Shadab Khan 104 107
Shaheen Shah Afridi 74 100
Shahid Afridi 98 97
Umar Gul 60 85
Saeed Ajmal 64 85
Imad Wasim 75 73
Mohammad Amir 62 71
Mohammad Hafeez 119 61
Hasan Ali 51 60

Chasing 184 to win the game, Pakistan fell agonizingly short despite their captain Mohammad Rizwan scoring 74 runs. Rizwan came to open the innings alongside former skipper Babar Azam. Pakistan suffered an early setback when they lost Babar for a four-ball duck on the third ball of the third over.

Saim Ayub (31 off 15 balls) and Rizwan (74 off 62 balls) fought hard but could not get enough support from the rest of the batting order to get the job done.

