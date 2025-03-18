Shaheen Afridi equals Pakistan's unwanted bowling record during 2nd T20I against New Zealand Despite bowling a maiden over to start off the innings, Shaheen Afridi proved to be expensive in the rain-hit second T20I against New Zealand, giving away 31 runs in his remaining two overs as the Black Caps got over the line chasing 136 in 15 overs to take a 2-0 lead in five-match series.

Shaheen Afridi was brought to ground in a span of minutes after beginning the bowling innings for Pakistan against New Zealand in the second T20I with a maiden over. In a rain-hit match on a bouncy wicket in Dunedin, Pakistan kept losing wickets but still managed to score 135/9 in their 15 overs aided by captain Salman Agha, vice-captain Shadab Khan and Afridi's cameos. However, after bowling a maiden over, Pakistan bowlers, including Afridi, were taken to the cleaners.

Mohammad Ali opened the bowling alongside Afridi and went for 18 runs in his first over before Tim Seifert took a liking to the left-armer smoking four sixes off his second over. Afridi was hit for 26 by Seifert, which was personally his most expensive over of his T20I career. Four sixes conceded by him are also the joint-most hit against a Pakistani bowler as Afridi achieved an unwanted record.

Most sixes conceded by a Pakistan bowler in an over in T20Is

4 - Faheem Ashraf (vs SA), Lahore 2021

4 - Mohammad Sami (vs AUS), Saint Lucia 2010

4 - Shaheen Afridi (vs NZ), Dunedin 2025

New Zealand raced off to 66 in the powerplay itself as even though it rained in Otago on Tuesday morning, it didn't matter as both Pakistan and Kiwi batters made use of good batting conditions. Losing regular wickets didn't help the momentum for Pakistani batters as one good partnership could have taken them to a total in excess of 150.

Afridi came back to bowl the 11th over of the innings and conceded just five runs. However, the knocks of a 22-ball 45 by Seifert and Finn Allen's 38 off 16 just killed off the chase in the first few overs itself. New Zealand have already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and Pakistan will face the Kiwis in a must-win encounter in Auckland on Friday, March 21.