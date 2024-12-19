Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
Sediqullah Atal shines as Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe to record their biggest-ever ODI win

Openers Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik pulled off a 191-run stand for the opening wicket as Afghanistan posted 286 total while batting first in the second ODI match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 19:36 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 19:43 IST
Sediqullah Atal
Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS/X Sediqullah Atal during the ODI game in Harare on December 19, 2024

Afghanistan fans witnessed a historic day in their cricket history as the men's team registered their biggest-ever ODI win by a margin of runs on Thursday, December 19. Afghanistan displayed utter dominance to win the second ODI match against Zimbabwe by 232 runs in Harare.

Opener Sediqullah Atal registered his maiden ODI century to help Afghanistan post a big total of 286 and then the bowlers produced some magical spells to bowl out Zimbabwe to just 54 in 17.5 overs. The young rising spinner Allah Ghazanfar and pacer Naveed Zadran picked three wickets each to force Zimbwbe to witness their joint-fourth lowest ODI total.

More to follow...

Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

