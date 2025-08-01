Sean Williams creates world record, breaks 66-year-old feat in 1st Test vs New Zealand Zimbabwe veteran Sean Williams has been the most consistent batter for his team in Test cricket. He has so far played 23 Tests and averages almost 48 with six centuries and seven fifties. In the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, he created a world record, breaking a 66-year-old feat.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Zimbabwe veteran Sean Williams has created a world record in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. As soon as he got off the mark in the second innings, the left-hander broke Australia's Jim Burke's 66-year-old record of playing the most innings without a duck in Test cricket.

Williams is now the player to bat in the most innings without registering a duck in the longest format of the game. In 23 Test matches of his career, Williams hasn't got out on zero even in a single innings and has amassed more than 1900 runs at an average of almost 48. He has also scored the most runs by any player in this list, which highlights his consistency in the format for Zimbabwe.

Brijesh Patel holds this record for India as he never got out for a duck in his Test career in 38 innings, scoring 972 runs at an average of 29.45 with a century and five half-centuries.

Players with the most innings without a duck in their Test career

Players Innings Sean Williams (Zimbabwe) 45 Jim Burke (Australia) 44 Reggie Duff (Australia) 40 Brijesh Patel (India) 38 Robert Christiani (West Indies) 37

Sean Williams has been extremely consistent in 2025

Zimbabwe have played a lot of Test matches this year and Sean Williams has been extremely consistent. He is the second-highest run-scorer in Tests in 2025 at the moment, only behind India skipper Shubman Gill. Williams has crossed the 600-run mark already in seven Test matches this year at an average of 50.25 with a century and four fifties to his name.

Zimbabwe in trouble in first Test vs New Zealand

Meanwhile, despite putting up a brilliant effort with the ball, Zimbabwe are in trouble in the first Test against New Zealand. They were bundled out for 149 runs in the first innings while New Zealand posted 307 runs, taking a 158-run lead. Sean Williams will have to bat deep for the hosts if they are to avoid an innings defeat.