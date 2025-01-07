SCO vs REN, BBL Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Perth Scorchers will take on Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League to push for a top-four spot

Perth Scorchers have done well in the ongoing Big Bash League but haven't set the tournament alight as they usually do or are expected to do. The Scorchers have blown hot and cold with three wins and as many losses in six matches, they have played but will be glad with the reinforcements in the form of Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson just when they are required to make the late push for a spot in the top four. Against them at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday evening will be Melbourne Renegades, who have their own issues to sort.

The Renegades are on a three-match losing streak and their last win came a couple of weeks ago against the same opposition. Despite having all the resources at their disposal, the Renegades haven't quite performed collectively. Tim Seifert has been the shining light amid gloom but the Renegades need their aggressive openers Josh Brown and Jake Fraser-McGurk to stay for some time in the middle rather than playing those cute 20s and 30s to set the base.

Against the Scorchers, the Renegades will have a challenge with the hosts having a sensational bowling attack, which will only get better with the return of Richardson and will have their task cut out. The Socrhers too will hope that Marsh's arrival improves their batting woes as even though Finn Allen has done better in the last two games but they need a collective performance.

My Dream11 team for BBL 2024-25 Match No 26, SCO vs REN

Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (vc), Jacob Bethell, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Will Sutherland, Jason Behrendorff (c), Adam Zampa

Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen(w), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner(c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Spoors, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert(w), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland(c), Xavier Crone, Thomas Rogers/Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa