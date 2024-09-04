SCO vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Score: Australia opt to bowl first; Jake Fraser-McGurk set for T20I debut

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET SCOTLAND X SCO vs AUS 1st T20I live score and match updates

Scotland vs Australia 1st T20I Live Cricket Score, Match Updates and Highlights

The Australian cricket team is returning to action for the first time since their heartbreaking loss against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Mitchell Marsh's Australia will target a dominant win in the opening match of the series with some of the biggest names in T20 cricket featuring today.

Scotland, ranked 13th in the ICC Men's Team rankings, are playing their first-ever T20I bilateral series against Australia. They almost pulled off a sensational win against Australia in their last and only T20 encounter in the T20 World Cup 2024 and will be looking to pull off an upset in the series opener.