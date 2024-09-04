SCO vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Score: Australia opt to bowl first; Jake Fraser-McGurk set for T20I debut

Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
SCO vs AUS 1st T20I live score: Scotland will target their maiden T20I win against mighty Australia in the first game of the three-match series at Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening. Mitchell Marsh will be leading a much-changed but strong Australian side.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 18:35 IST
The Australian cricket team is returning to action for the first time since their heartbreaking loss against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Mitchell Marsh's Australia will target a dominant win in the opening match of the series with some of the biggest names in T20 cricket featuring today.

Scotland, ranked 13th in the ICC Men's Team rankings, are playing their first-ever T20I bilateral series against Australia. They almost pulled off a sensational win against Australia in their last and only T20 encounter in the T20 World Cup 2024 and will be looking to pull off an upset in the series opener. 

Live Scorecard

 

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 04, 2024 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Munsey and Hairs are in the middle

    George Munsey and Ollie Hairs are out in the middle and would aim to give Scotland a good start after the hosts lost the toss.

  • Sep 04, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SCO vs AUS 1st T20I Live Match Updates - T20I debut for Jake Fraser-McGurk

    The 22-year-old opener becomes only second Australian after Shaun Marsh (2008) to make a T20I debut after featuring in Indian Premier League first. Fraser-McGurk smashed 330 runs in just 9 innings at the highest strike rate of 234.04 for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024. 

  • Sep 04, 2024 6:12 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SCO vs AUS 1st T20I Live Match Updates - Scotland Playing XI

    Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson are set for their T20I debut for Scotland. 

    Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wK), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal.

  • Sep 04, 2024 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SCO vs AUS 1st T20I Live Match Updates - Australia Playing XI

    As confirmed earlier Jake Fraser-McGurk has been included in Australia's playing XI for the first time. The young opener is all set for his T20I debut after impressive performances in the IPL 2024.

    Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

     

  • Sep 04, 2024 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SCO vs AUS 1st T20I Live Match Updates - Australia win toss

    Mitchell Marsh wins the toss as Australia elect to bowl first in the first T20I game against Scotland.

  • Sep 04, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SCO vs AUS 1st T20I Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the upcoming Scotland vs Australia T20I clash.

    Scotland are set to play their maiden T20I series against Australia and will target a win in the opening match in Edinburgh. Australia are playing their first international cricket match since their poor show in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. 

    Match Details:

    Match - 1st T20 game

    Venue - Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

    Time & Date - 06:30 PM IST, Wednesday, September 4 

