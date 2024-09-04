Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
SCO vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Scotland vs Australia match in Edinburgh

Australia will take on Scotland in a three-match T20 series, a first-ever bilateral assignment between the two countries starting Wednesday, September 3 in Edinburgh. Australia have introduced some fresh faces for the assignment and would aim for a good outing against a good Scottish side.

Australia will be up against Scotland in the first T20 of
Australia will be up against Scotland in the first T20 of the three-match series in Edinburgh on September 4

Australia take on Scotland in a three-match T20 series starting Wednesday, September 4. This is the first time, the two teams will be involved in a bilateral series and with the 2021 T20 World Cup champions resting some of their senior players, there is excitement around the series about whether the Scottish side will be able to challenge or even beat this Australian side bereft of some of the star players.

This is the first assignment for Australia in the post-David Warner era and a first opportunity for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will probably fill in the veteran opener's shoes in the future in white-ball cricket. Scotland, on the other hand, have retained all of their T20 World Cup squad members while adding a couple of star performers from the recent ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches, Jasper Davidson and Charlie Cassell.

This three-match series will also serve as a good preparation and get some match time in for the Australian players before the England series. Australia would be disappointed with their T20 World Cup performance, having not gotten past the Super 8 stage and hence, will be eager to figure out their core in the shortest format, looking at the next edition of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. Scotland, on the other hand, are not here just for participation as Mark Watt said and would want to topple the applecart.

My Dream11 team for SCO vs AUS 1st T20I

Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Michael Leask

Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: Charlie Tear, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa

