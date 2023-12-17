Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
  Saw the dream and fulfilled it: Batting coach Wasim Jaffer elated after Bangladesh U19 team's Asia Cup triumph

Saw the dream and fulfilled it: Batting coach Wasim Jaffer elated after Bangladesh U19 team's Asia Cup triumph

Bangladesh won the Under-19 Asia Cup for the first time as they beat the junior United Arab Emirates by a massive margin of 195 runs. Bangladesh were coming off a win against India in the semis and capped off a brilliant campaign with a trophy as batting coach Wasim Jaffer couldn't be happier.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2023 22:16 IST
Bangladesh beat the United Arab Emirates in the U19 Asia
Image Source : BCB OFFICIALS TWITTER Bangladesh beat the United Arab Emirates in the U19 Asia Cup final to win the tournament for the first time

Bangladesh became the newest champions of the Under-19 Asia Cup as they handed the United Arab Emirates a massive 195-run defeat in Dubai on Sunday, December 17 winning the title for the first time. The tournament began for the Bangladeshi colts with a win against the UAE and ended with a win against the same team and a trophy in their hands and on their way, they beat eight-time champions India in the semi-final, which was probably the upset of the tournament.

Bangladesh remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and probably saved their best for the last. Ashiqur Rahman began Bangladesh's response with the bat with a majestic century before Chaudhary Md Rizwan took it over and scored a 71-ball 60. Bangladesh underwent a collapse but Ariful Islam's 40-ball 50 ensured that his side had a winning total on the board.

283 in a final was always going to be tough for the UAE batters but Bangladesh bowlers made it even tougher for them as Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Rohanat Doullah Borson and Parvez Rahman Jibon all contributed as they bowled out the opposition in just 24.5 overs. UAE were bowled out for 87 and it was a great moment for Bangladesh junior team and their support staff given there is an Under-19 World Cup to be played.

Bangladesh U19 batting coach and former India batter Wasim Jaffer couldn't control his elation after his team clinched their maiden Asia Cup. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaffer wrote, "First ever U19 Asia Cup Title for  @BCBtigers! We saw the dream, and the boys fulfilled it today. So happy and proud of this lot. Well played boys! Champions of Asia."

Bangladesh begin their U19 World Cup campaign against India in Bloemfontein on January 20.

