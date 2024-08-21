Saud Shakeel equals 65 years old cricket record for Pakistan after reaching 1000 Test runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saud Shakeel during the Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 21, 2024

Saud Shakeel played a crucial knock to help Pakistan survive an early collapse in the first innings of the opening Test match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Shakeel also completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket to become Pakistan's joint-fastest cricketer to achieve this remarkable feat.

Shakeel, playing in his 20th Test innings, needed just 33 runs to complete 1000 Test runs. He matched the former cricketer Saeed Ahmed's record for the fastest to 1000 Test runs for Pakistan who achieved it in 1959.

Fastest to 1000 Test runs for Pakistan

Saud Shakeel - 20 innings Saeed Ahmed - 20 innings Sadiq Mohammad - 22 innings Javed Miandad - 23 innings Taufeeq Umar - 24 innings Abid Ali - 24 innings Abdullah Shafique - 24 innings

