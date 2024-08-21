Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Saud Shakeel equals 65 years old cricket record for Pakistan after reaching 1000 Test runs

Saud Shakeel equals 65 years old cricket record for Pakistan after reaching 1000 Test runs

Opener Saim Ayub and in-form batter Saud Shakeel added a crucial 98 runs for the fourth wicket to help Pakistan survive an early collapse in the first innings of the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 18:25 IST
Saud Shakeel 1000 test runs
Image Source : GETTY Saud Shakeel during the Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 21, 2024

Saud Shakeel played a crucial knock to help Pakistan survive an early collapse in the first innings of the opening Test match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Shakeel also completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket to become Pakistan's joint-fastest cricketer to achieve this remarkable feat. 

Shakeel, playing in his 20th Test innings, needed just 33 runs to complete 1000 Test runs. He matched the former cricketer Saeed Ahmed's record for the fastest to 1000 Test runs for Pakistan who achieved it in 1959. 

Fastest to 1000 Test runs for Pakistan

  1. Saud Shakeel - 20 innings
  2. Saeed Ahmed - 20 innings
  3. Sadiq Mohammad - 22 innings
  4. Javed Miandad - 23 innings
  5. Taufeeq Umar - 24 innings
  6. Abid Ali - 24 innings
  7. Abdullah Shafique - 24 innings

More to follow...

 

Related Stories
Women's CPL Live telecast: When and where to watch WCPL 2024 live on TV and streaming in India?

Women's CPL Live telecast: When and where to watch WCPL 2024 live on TV and streaming in India?

Babar Azam registers maiden duck against Bangladesh in Tests as Pakistan witness collapse | Watch

Babar Azam registers maiden duck against Bangladesh in Tests as Pakistan witness collapse | Watch

PAK vs BAN: Shan Masood adjudged out controversially by third umpire in 1st Test | WATCH

PAK vs BAN: Shan Masood adjudged out controversially by third umpire in 1st Test | WATCH

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement