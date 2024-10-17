Sarfaraz Khan named as India make two changes to playing XI for first Test against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India have included Sarfaraz Khan in their playing XI for the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand. Sarfaraz has replaced Shubman Gill in the playing XI as the latter is dealing with neck stiffness. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been named in the XI in place of seamer Akash Deep. These are the only two changes that India have made to their XI compared to the side that played against Bangladesh in the Kanpur Test.

Sarfaraz is making a comeback to the playing XI after a gap of two Test matches. He was a part of the Indian squad that played against England at home in a five-match Test series. However, he lost his place in the playing XI in the series against Bangladesh as numerous star players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul made their way back into the squad.

The 26-year-old is fresh from a double hundred which he scored in the Irani Cup against the Rest of India while playing for the defending Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai.

On the other hand, Kuldeep also played in the Dharamsala Test and could not find a place in the XI against Bangladesh as India chose to go with three seamers and just two spinners. Kuldeep has an outstanding Test record.

The 29-year-old has played 12 Tests and grabbed 53 wickets at a stunning average of 21.05. He has already bagged three four-fers and four five-wicket hauls in his Test career.

New Zealand (Playing XI):

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India (Playing XI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj