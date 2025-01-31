Saqib Mahmood creates history with triple-wicket maiden against India in 4th T20I in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saqib Mahmood celebrates with his teammates.

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood has etched his name in the history books with a triple-wicket maiden over against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31.

Mahmood came in place of tearaway pacer Mark Wood as England made two changes with Jacob Bethell replacing the injured Jamie Smith. Mahmood created an ever-lasting impact in the match in his first over when he took three wickets for no run.

Mahmood has become the first England player to bowl a triple-wicket maiden over in T20Is. Moreover, he is also the first bowler from any country to pick a triple-wicket maiden against India in the shortest International format.

His triple-wicket maiden in the second over of the innings is also the joint earliest a player has managed to achieve the feat in the format, alongside Jerome Taylor of West Indies, who did the same in the second over in his team's clash against South Africa in Gqeberha in 2007.

Mahmood got Sanju Samson off the first ball as he deceived him on a short ball, before getting Tilak Varma caught at deep third. India captain Suryakumar Yadav negated the hat-trick ball before falling on the final ball of the over, handing a catch to short mid-on.

England captain Jos Buttler had won the toss and asked India to bat first. "We are gonna bowl first this evening. It feels like a great atmosphere already, the series is nicely set-up. Very happy with that performance, we have areas to improve but happy to get the win. Little bit unsure (about what total to chase) to be the honest with the dew, if it will come in or not. We have two changes - Mahmood for Wood, Bethell for Smith," Buttler had said at the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav looked to put an entertaining show for the crowd. "It is all about coming here and playing good brand of cricket. Stick to the basics. We have left that game in Rajkot. Hopefully we put up an entertaining show for this crowd. Little bit on the drier, put runs on the board and defend. Arshdeep comes in place of Shami, Rinku comes in for Jurel and we have had some firepower - Shivam Dube comes in for Washington Sundar," SKY said at the toss.