Sanju Samson to open, no Harshit Rana; India's probable Playing XI for 1st T20I against Bangladesh

A fresh-looking Indian team will be taking Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, starting from October 6 in Gwalior. The New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium will be hosting its first International match as cricket returns to Gwalior again.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier named a 15-member squad for the T20I series against the Bangla Tigers. As many as three players are in line for their India debut with uncapped Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squad.

On the eve of the first match, India were hit with an injury blow as Shivam Dube was ruled out of the series due to a back issue with Tilak Varma replacing him. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media ahead of the series opener and confirmed that Sanju Samson would be opening the innings along with Abhishek Sharma. "Sanju will open in this series," SKY told media on the eve of the game.

He also heaped praise on pace sensation Mayank Yadav, stating that the young players will get their opportunities in the series. "The series is a good chance for the youngsters. Mayank has that x-factor and others as well. I have not played in my nets thus far. But have seen his potential and the impact he can make," SKY said on Mayank.

But he did not confirm whether the Lucknow Super Giants pacer will be making his debut. "We were discussing the team just now. If you asked me 10 minutes later I would have told you whether he would play or not. But surely he has that extra pace. Need to manage him properly. There is a lot of cricket going on on both the International and domestic circuit. He is a good addition to the Indian team. He is doing his fitness (drills) as well," he said referring to Mayank.

Here is India's probable Playing XI for the first T20I

As confirmed, India would field Samson and Abhishek as the openers. The skipper Suryakumar should follow next at three with all-rounder Riyan Parag at four. There should be a potential debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy at five with Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh likely to take the sixth and seventh places.

Washington Sundar's ability to bat alongside his off-spin shall bring him on eight. The Men in Blue shall go with Ravi Bishnoi as the second spinner, while they are likely to field two more pacers. Arshdeep Singh should come into the side as a left-armer with one of Mayank or Harshit Rana being the other pacer. Going with SKY's hints, Mayank might get the nod ahead of Harshit for the opener.

India's Probable Playing XI for 1st T20I against Bangladesh:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh