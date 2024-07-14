Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube shine as India record dominant win to conclude Zimbabwe tour with 4-1

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian cricketers celebrating during the IND vs ZIM T20 game in Harare on July 14, 2024

India registered a dominant 42-run win to beat Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I match at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 14. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube shone as the Men in Blues concluded the five-match tour with a 4-1 win.

After losing the toss for the first time in this series, Shubman Gill recalled Riyan Parag and Mukesh Kumar in India's playing eleven. India struggled for a start but Sanju Samson's brilliant fifty and a late cameo from Shivam Dube helped them score a fighting total of 167/6.

Mukesh Kumar gave India a sensational start with two early wickets but Zimbabwe kept the score balanced after the first ten overs of play. Dube also shone with a ball with two timely wickets and Mukesh Kumar took two more wickets in his last spell to bowl out Zimbabwe to 125 in 18.3 overs.

Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal started with two sixes on the first two balls of the game but lost his wicket while attempting the third one in the same over. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma also lost their wickets after a promising start as India went three wickets down in the powerplay.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

