Sanju Samson shatters multiple records with 40-ball century in 3rd T20I against Bangladesh

Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav gave India a record-laden start in the third and final T20I game against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Samson registered the second-fastest century for India in the shortest format with a memorable knock.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 20:37 IST
Sanju Samson
Image Source : BCCI/X Sanju Samson against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024

Sanju Samson entered the history books as he smashed his maiden T20I century in just 40 balls against Bangladesh on Saturday. The star wicketkeeper batter produced the second-fastest T20I century for India to decimate Bangladeshi bowlers in the third T20I game in Hyderabad.

After failing to impress in the opening two games, the Indian opener displayed his big-hitting skills to justify his selection in the team. India lost Abhishek Sharma early in the powerplay but Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav decimated Bangladeshi bowlers in a record-laden innings.

Samson took just 22 balls to reach 50 and then achieved his maiden T20I century in just 40 balls, the fastest by an Indian cricketer. Samson also became the only second Indian after Yuvraj Singh and fourth overall in the world to smash five or more consecutive sixes in an over. 

Fastest T20I hundreds for India

  1. Rohit Sharma - 35 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2017
  2. Sanju Samson - 40 balls vs Bangladesh in 2024
  3. Suryakumar Yadav - 45 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2023
  4. Abhishek Sharma - 46 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2024
  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 48 balls vs Nepal in 2023 

More to follow...

