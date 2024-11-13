Sanju Samson's father BLAMES these 4 players for destroying his son's life: Shocking VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson's father has created controversy with his comments

Sanju Samson's father has accused the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid who were for destroying 10 years of his son's career by not giving him chances on a regular basis at the international level. For the unversed, Samson is currently in South Africa featuring in the four-match T20I series and has already scored a century in the opening game before bagging a duck in the second.

Samson is known for his humble attitude and nature. He normally stays away from controversy but his father's comments have gone viral on social media. His father, Samson Vishwanath has accused arguably the biggest players in the Indian cricket history stating that they destroyed Sanju's career completely.

"There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son's vital career...captains like Dhoni ji, Virat [Kohli] ji, Rohit [Sharma] ji and coach [Rahul] Dravid ji. These four people destroyed 10 years of my son's life but the more they hurt him, the stronger Sanju came out of the crisis," he said while speaking to Kerala-based Malayalam news outlet Media One.

Samson Vishwanath also came down heavily at former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth alleging that he never spoke good things about his son despite doing well. According to Sanju's father, Srikkanth ridiculed Samson's maiden T20I century against Bangladesh.

"What hurt me really bad was comments from [Kris Srikkanth], the player from Tamil Nadu. I don't know what he has played. To this day, that individual has not spoken a good word of encouragement about my son, but has hurt him a lot with his words.

"He said - 'against whom did Sanju score a century? It was only Bangladesh,'. People have been saying he [Srikkanth] was a great player but I haven't seen it. Century is a century, and that guy has scored only 26 runs against Bangladesh. Sanju has scored a hundred and he is a player with a classical touch like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. At least respect that," Samson's father added.