BCCI announces Team India's squad for West Indies ODIs; Sanju Samson returns, Suryakumar Yadav stays

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has returned to the Indian ODI squad after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the teams for Tests and 50-over matches against West Indies next month. Samson, who last played an ODI against New Zealand in November last year, will return to the white-ball team with a chance to stake his claim for a spot in the World Cup squad. While Suryakumar Yadav, who recorded three first-ball ducks against Australia in March has retained his spot. The rest of the team remains mostly the same with the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer still out due to injury.

Team India squad for West Indies ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

