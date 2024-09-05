Sanju Samson replaces injured Ishan Kishan in Duleep Trophy 2024 first-round match

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricketer Sanju Samson in Pallekele on July 25, 2024

The star Indian cricketer Sanju Samson replaced the injured Ishan Kishan in the India D team for the Duleep Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, September 4. Kishan, suffering from a groin injury, is set to miss the first-round match against India C starting on Thursday in Ananthapur.

The BCCI confirmed Sanju Samson's inclusion in Team D and also gave an update on Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna's unavailability for the first round. The young all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been cleared fully fit to feature for Team B in the first-round clash.

"Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy due to a groin injury sustained during the ongoing All-India Buchi Babu Tournament," a BCCI statement said. "The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery.

"Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is nearing completion of his rehab following surgery for his left quadriceps tendon and will miss the first-round game of the Duleep Trophy. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been cleared to play and will be available for selection."

India D updated squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK).

More to follow...