Sanju Samson registers two unwanted records for India after two-ball duck in 3rd T20I against South Africa

Sanju Samson was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Marco Jansen but India posted a huge total after a maiden international century from youngster Tilak Varma. Samson became the first Indian player to register consecutive ducks twice in a T20I career.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 22:45 IST
Sanju Samson
Image Source : AP Sanju Samson during the 3rd T20I vs South Africa in Centurion on November 13, 2024

Sanju Samson registered another duck during India's 3rd T20I match against South Africa and conceded two major unwanted records on Wednesday. The Indian wicketkeeper batter registered consecutive ducks but India managed to post a huge total of 219 while batting first in Centurion.

After becoming the first Indian player to register two consecutive T20I hundreds, Samson recorded two back-to-back ducks in the last two games. Samson became the first Indian cricketer to register two consecutive ducks in T20I cricket twice in his career. 

Samson registered two back-to-back ducks against Sri Lanka in July but made a strong comeback with a century against Bangladesh last month. Samson brought his second T20I hundred in the opening game of the ongoing South Africa series to stun the fans. But he fell for two consecutive ducks in his last two T20I innings to set a new embarrassing record. 

Indian players with most consecutive ducks in T20Is

  1. Washington Sundar (2019-20) - 3
  2. Ashish Nehra (2010) - 2
  3. Ambati Rayudu (2015) - 2
  4. KL Rahul (2021) - 2
  5. Deepak Hooda (2022) - 2
  6. Rohit Sharma (2024) - 2
  7. Sanju Samson (2024) - 2
  Sanju Samson (2024) - 2

Meanwhile, Samson also registered his fifth duck while playing as a specialist wicketkeeper for India. He surpassed Rishabh Pant's unwanted record of 4 ducks despite playing 37 innings less. Notably, only Samson and Pant are designated wicketkeepers to suffer multiple ducks in T20Is for India. 

Sanju Samson's father BLAMES these 4 players for destroying his son's life: Shocking VIDEO

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Playing XIs: KKR all-rounder makes his debut, South Africa bring in Sipamla

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Score: Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma power India to 219 total in Centurion

Indian wicketkeepers with most ducks in T20Is

  1. Sanju Samson - 5 ducks in 17 T20I innings
  2. Rishabh Pant - 4 ducks in 54 T20I innings
  3. MS Dhoni - 1 duck in 85 T20I innings
  4. Ishan Kishan - 1 duck in 16 T20I innings
  5. KL Rahul - 1 duck in 8 T20I innings
  6. Jitesh Sharma - 1 duck in 7 T20I innings

However, India managed to pull off a huge total of 219 for 6 after behind forced to bat first at SuperSport Park. Tilak Varma top-scored with 107 runs off 56 balls and Abhishek Sharma smashed quick 50 runs. 

