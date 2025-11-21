Sanju Samson can't wait to share dressing room with MS Dhoni, reveals his excitement Sanju Samson expressed excitement at joining Chennai Super Kings and sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni. Traded from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore, Samson brings experience, leadership, and batting firepower as CSK plans for life after Dhoni.

Chennai:

Sanju Samson expressed his excitement at finally sharing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dressing room with the legendary MS Dhoni, ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The keeper-batter, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore, called the opportunity a dream come true.

“There’s one person there, everyone knows him. The person called MS Dhoni. I first met him when I was 19 and got selected in the Indian team for the first time. I went for a UK tour Mahi Bhai was the captain. I saw him for the first time and interacted with him for 10-20 days. After that I used to see him during the IPL. There will always be a crowd in front of him. Five people here, 10 people there. I used to think ‘ OK I can’t meet him here, I will have to met him separately,” said Samson in a video shared by CSK on their Youtube Channel.

He added that destiny has played a role in him bringing to Chennai, which will now allow him to share the dressing room with the five-time IPL-winning captain. He is said to be excited to share the breakfast table and practice with him and adding to that, Samson claimed that even these thoughts are making him happy.

“I had such a desire. Destiny has got me to come and play with him in one dressing room. That couple of months. I’m very excited to meet and interact with him. Sit have breakfast with him, practice with him, play with him. Wow! Just thinking about it makes me very happy,” he added.

Samson’s move to CSK in numbers

Samson’s arrival at CSK is seen as a strategic move for the franchise as it plans for life after Dhoni. With 177 IPL matches, 4,704 runs, three centuries, and 26 fifties, Samson brings a blend of experience, leadership, and batting firepower. He has also captained RR for several seasons, adding a proven leadership pedigree to CSK’s ranks.

The trade that brought Samson to CSK involved the departure of two senior all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, to Rajasthan. According to the IPL’s media advisory, Jadeja’s fee was adjusted from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore as part of the deal, while Curran remains at his previous valuation of INR 2.4 crore. Samson will retain his existing league fee of INR 18 crore.