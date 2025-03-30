Sanju Samson achieves major IPL milestone, enters elite list in clash against CSK Star Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson scripted history and achieved a major milestone in his side's clash against Chennai Super Kings. Both sides locked horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on March 30.

The side opened their innings with Samson and Jaiswal coming in to bat first, and right from the get-go. Coming out to bat, Samson went on to complete 4500 runs in the IPL. He became the 14th player in the tournament’s history to achieve the feat, and it is worth noting that he was just two runs behind the milestone before the clash against Chennai.

Samson, hoping to get off to a good start, failed to convert his start into a big knock as he departed on a score of 20 runs in 16 deliveries. It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have gotten off to a horrid start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. The side took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the tournament, and they were completely outclassed against Pat Cummins’ men.

Furthermore, they followed it up with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. In their subsequent game, Royals were once again dominated by the defending champions and lost their second game of the season as well. They came into the clash against Chennai Super Kings on the back of consecutive losses and had hoped for an improved performance and aimed for their first win of the tournament.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings came into the clash after having played two games as well. The side breezed past Mumbai Indians in their first game of the tournament, registering a comfortable win. They followed it up by taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and interestingly, RCB made quick work of CSK, breezing past them comfortably. With one win and one loss, CSK will hope for a good showing against Parag’s Royals.