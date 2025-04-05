Sandeep Sharma overtakes Harshal Patel in list of most wickets by Indian pacer in IPL, stands fourth Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma overtook Harshal Patel in the list of the most number of wickets by an Indian pacer in the IPL. He currently stands fourth on the list after dismissing Marcus Stoinis in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Sandeep Sharma overtook Harshal Patel in the list of most wickets by an Indian pacer in the history of the IPL. In the match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, the 31-year-old dismissed Marcus Stoinis to move to number four on the list. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who’s currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has 183 wickets to his name in the cash-rich league and is at the top of the list for most wickets by an Indian pacer in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah meanwhile is second on the list, with 165 scalps to his name. Umesh Yadav, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, is third on the list, with 144 wickets. Sandeep meanwhile has cliched 140 wickets while Harshal stands fifth with 139.

Notably, Jofra Archer launched a sensational attack on the Punjab batters, picking up two wickets in the first over itself. Chasing 205 tuns, the hosts needed a strong start with the bat but Priyansh Arya was sent packing in the first ball itself. Captain Shreyas Iyer arrived to the crease after the dismissal and he showed intent right from the start but failed to carry with the momentum, as he departed after scoring 10 runs off five balls.

Marcus Stoinis and Prabhsimran Singh soon followed suit. On the other hand, with just one win in three matches, the Sanju Samson-led side was under tremendous pressure leading to the match. Nevertheless, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struggled to find runs earlier in the tournament, managed to get going, scoring 67 runs off 45 balls.

Later Riyan Parag played a good knock of 43* runs and Dhruv Jurel played a cameo of 13* runs off five balls and courtesy of that, Rajasthan posted 205 runs in the first innings. It was the first time when a team crossed the 200-run mark in Mullanpur.