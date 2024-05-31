Friday, May 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sandeep Lamichhane's hopes of T20 World Cup participation meet tragic end following US visa rejection

Sandeep Lamichhane's hopes of T20 World Cup participation meet tragic end following US visa rejection

Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the most experienced players in Nepal's cricketing circles in terms of international experience. The leg-spinner has snared 98 wickets in 52 T20Is at an impressive economy rate of 6.29.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2024 7:50 IST
Sandeep Lamichhane
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sandeep Lamichhane.

Sandeep Lamichhane's hopes of playing his maiden T20 World Cup event died a tragic death after his visa application to the United States of America (USA) was denied for a second time by the US Embassy.

Notably, his visa application was shunned last week which urged the Cricket Association of Nepal and the Government of Nepal to take matters into their own hands and pursue it more diligently.

However, their efforts went in vain and Lamichhane's visa was denied again, ending his hopes of flying to the USA to join Nepal's T20 World Cup squad.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) released a statement to confirm that the government of Nepal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and National Sports Council put in a diplomatic note for Lamichhane's visa approval but it didn't bear any fruit.

"Despite taking necessary initiatives, along with the diplomatic note, from the government of Nepal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Council, CAN and International Cricket Council (ICC) for cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's visit to participate in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, the US Embassy has expressed its inability to give travel permission (visa) to national player Lamichhane to play the World Cup," Cricket Association of Nepal's statement read.

Significantly, Lamichhane was suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal following his arrest in October after he was accused of raping an 18-year-old woman.

Related Stories
India announce squads for multi-format series against South Africa; Jemimah Rodrigues returns

India announce squads for multi-format series against South Africa; Jemimah Rodrigues returns

Babar Azam becomes second player after Virat Kohli to achieve historic milestone in T20I cricket

Babar Azam becomes second player after Virat Kohli to achieve historic milestone in T20I cricket

Babar Azam shatters Virat Kohli's all-time T20I record against England in losing cause

Babar Azam shatters Virat Kohli's all-time T20I record against England in losing cause

He was found guilty after trial in January 2024 but was later acquitted on appeal by the Patan High Court in May because of insufficient evidence.

The Cricket Association of Nepal revoked his suspension and gave him the green signal to resume plying his trade on the field and also picked him in their T20 World Cup squad.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement