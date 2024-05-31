Sandeep Lamichhane's hopes of T20 World Cup participation meet tragic end following US visa rejection

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sandeep Lamichhane.

Sandeep Lamichhane's hopes of playing his maiden T20 World Cup event died a tragic death after his visa application to the United States of America (USA) was denied for a second time by the US Embassy.

Notably, his visa application was shunned last week which urged the Cricket Association of Nepal and the Government of Nepal to take matters into their own hands and pursue it more diligently.

However, their efforts went in vain and Lamichhane's visa was denied again, ending his hopes of flying to the USA to join Nepal's T20 World Cup squad.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) released a statement to confirm that the government of Nepal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and National Sports Council put in a diplomatic note for Lamichhane's visa approval but it didn't bear any fruit.

"Despite taking necessary initiatives, along with the diplomatic note, from the government of Nepal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Council, CAN and International Cricket Council (ICC) for cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's visit to participate in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, the US Embassy has expressed its inability to give travel permission (visa) to national player Lamichhane to play the World Cup," Cricket Association of Nepal's statement read.

Significantly, Lamichhane was suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal following his arrest in October after he was accused of raping an 18-year-old woman.

He was found guilty after trial in January 2024 but was later acquitted on appeal by the Patan High Court in May because of insufficient evidence.

The Cricket Association of Nepal revoked his suspension and gave him the green signal to resume plying his trade on the field and also picked him in their T20 World Cup squad.