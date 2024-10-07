Sanath Jayasuriya appointed full time head coach of Sri Lanka for 18 months

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed the full-time head coach of Sri Lanka after serving his term on an interim basis for around three months. During his tenure, Sri Lanka performed admirably well beating India at home in ODIs series 2-0, winning a Test match in England and then brushing aside New Zealand in a two-match Test series at home.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed the development while also applauding the team's performance under him over the last two months or so. Jayasuriya's term has head coach will run until March 31, 2026, when the T20 World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will jointly host, will end.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the ‘interim head coach.'

"The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026," SLC said in its official statement on Twitter.

Sanath Jayasuriya's first assignment at the helm will be the three-match T20I and ODI series against West Indies at home later this month. Sri Lanka are then scheduled to tour South Africa for two Test matches which are extremely massive in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC). Sri Lanka are at third position and are very close to Australia who are at second place.

Sri Lanka's performance with Sanath Jayasuriya as head coach so far

Beat India in ODIs 2-0 at home

Won a Test in England but lost series 1-2

Beat New Zealand in Tests 2-0 at home

Sri Lanka's upcoming schedule

3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against West Indies at home - October 13 to 26

2 Tests against South Africa away - November 25 to December 7

3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against New Zealand away - December 28, 2024 to January 11, 2025