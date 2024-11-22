Sam Konstas, Matt Renshaw among other Test hopefuls named in Prime Minister's XI to face India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sam Konstas.

New South Wales' Jack Edwards has been named to lead the Prime Minister's in the two-day pink-ball match against India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Sam Konstas and Matt Renshaw are among the other Test hopefuls who are a part of the Prime Minister's XI.

Right-arm pacer Scott Boland has also been named in the side and he will be seen leading the attack to get some more overs under his stride should he be needed to fill in for any of the Aussie frontline pacers at any stage during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"The Prime Minister's XI match presents an opportunity for a highly talented squad to impress against a strong Indian team in their only pink-ball hit out prior to the second Test," national selector George Bailey was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland's match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad."

"We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country’s most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players," he added.

"The Prime Minister’s XI has a rich history within Australian Cricket and I am delighted to confirm the squad for this summer’s match against India," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"Taking on India, one of the best sides in world cricket featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be an amazing experience for the squad, particularly knowing that millions of fans around the globe will be watching the match."

The two-day pink-ball warm-up game starting November 30 will serve as an ideal prep for Team India in the lead-up to the day-night Test in Adelaide. Notably, Rohit Sharma is expected to be a part of the warm-up fixture.

Prime Minister's XI squad:

Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan