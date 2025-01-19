Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed spin web to humble down West Indies in shortest Test in Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali spun a web to thrash West Indies in Multan inside 177.2 overs to make it the shortest test ever in Pakistan.

Defending a target of 251, Sajid's fifer, Abrar's four-wicket haul and a lone strike from Noman shot Windies for just 123 as Pakistan registered a 127-run win. 17 wickets fell on day 3 as Pakistan first lost their seven in a bid to set a daunting total before the Windies were blown away in just 36.3 overs on a pitch that had great assistance for the spinners.

The Pakistan spinners shared all the 20 wickets in the match, making life difficult for the Windies batters out there. In the second innings, the visitors had to see off 15 overs before lunch and lost half of their side.

They saw off the first four overs of Sajid and Abrar before Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite fell in the fifth over of Sajid. The right-arm off-break kept striking in regular intervals as he first gloved Keacy Carty and then cleaned up Kavem Hodge and Mikyle Louis. Noman Ali struck a blow on the stroke of lunch when he trapped Justin Greaves for nine.

Alick Athanaze looked strong as he kept Windies alive but only just. He kept motoring away and put up a fifty, the only half-ton from the West Indies side in the Test. He had mini-stands with Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair. Only for a brief period, the Pakistan spinners looked less threatening. But Shan brought Abrar back and he then took apart the lower-middle order and the tail to set up a 127-run win.

Pakistan had earlier made 157 in their second innings on the back of a half-ton from captain Masood and handy contributions of 29 and 27 from debutant Muhammad Hurraira and Kamran Ghulam. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was on song too as he picked 7/32, the third-best figures by a visiting bowler in Pakistan.

However, Pakistan had done enough in the first innings when they made 230 on the back of half-centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan. Jayden Seales and Warrican picked three each in the first innings. The visitors were blown away for just 137 as the three spinners - Sajid, Noman and Abrar - picked all the 10 wickets to bowl West Indies out for 137.

It is the third consecutive time that Pakistan spinner have picked up all 20 wickets in a Test match. It is also the shortest-ever Test in Pakistan as it got over in 1064 balls. The previous shortest one was in 1990 when Windies registered a seven-wicket win over Pakistan inside 1080 balls.