Saim Ayub equals Shahid Afridi as Pakistan end 13-year wait with win in 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe

Pakistan star opening batter Saim Ayub slammed his maiden International century as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe in the second ODI to level the three-match series in Bulawayo. Chasing the target of 146, Ayub led the charge with the bat with an impressive century as Pakistan won the second game by 10 wickets.

Ayub has equalled Shahid Afridi for hitting the joint-third fastest century for Pakistan in ODIs. His blistering ton came off on only 53 balls, and the Southpaw remained unbeaten on 113 from 62 deliveries to guide his team home in just 18.2 overs.

The Pakistan record for the fastest century also belongs to Afridi. He had hit a 37-ball hundred in 1996 against Sri Lanka. The maestro all-rounder had also hit a ton off 45 balls against India in 2005 and another off 53 balls against Bangladesh in 2010. Ayub has levelled his third-fastest ton.

Fastest centuries for Pakistan in ODIs:

1 - Shahid Afridi: in 37 balls vs Sri Lanka in 1996

2 - Shahid Afridi: in 45 balls vs India in 2005

3 - Shahid Afridi: in 53 balls vs Bangladesh in 2010

4 - Saim Ayub: in 53 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2024

5 - Sharjeel Khan: in 61 balls vs Ireland in 2016

With this win, Pakistan have also ended their 13-year wait for a 10-wicket win in ODIs. This was the fifth time that Pakistan have won an ODI match by 10 wickets and the first time since their 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Harare in 2011. The victory came with 190 balls to spare, making it Pakistan's fourth-biggest in terms of balls remaining in ODIs.

Pakistan's biggest ODI wins in terms of balls remaining:

1 - PAK vs ZIM: victory by 9 wickets with 241 balls to go in 2018. Target: 68

2 - PAK vs NZ: victory by 8 wickets with 206 balls to go in 1990. Target: 75

3 - PAK vs NED: victory by 9 wickets with 202 balls to go in 2002. Target: 137

4 - PAK vs ZIM: victory by 10 wickets with 190 balls to go in 2024. Target: 146

5 - PAK vs KEN: victory by 7 wickets with 188 balls to go in 2004. Target: 95