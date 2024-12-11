Sai Sudharsan undergoes surgery in London, vows to come back 'stronger in no time'

Follow us on Image Source : SAI SUDHARSAN/INSTAGRAM Sai Sudharsan after surgery in London.

Sai Sudharsan has undergone surgery for a sports hernia in London and vowed to come back "stronger in no time". Sudharsan took to Instagram to share a post after he underwent surgery under the vigilance of a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team.

Though Sudharsan is eager to make a comeback to the field of play soon, he is highly likely to miss the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is going to run from December 21 to January 18.

The left-handed batter played only one game for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored nine runs against Tripura at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on November 23 before reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Will be back stronger in no time. A big thank you to the medical team and BCCI for their efforts and support. Thank you Titans family for your love and support," Sudharsan posted on Instagram.

Notably, Sudharsan has already played three ODIs and a T20I for India. He was a part of the India A squad which played two unofficial Tests against Australia A. The southpaw played a 103-run knock in the first unofficial Test and has been simply impressive in the domestic circuit.

Sudharsan has aggregated 1948 runs in 28 first-class games at an average of 41.44. The southpaw has amassed seven hundreds and five half-centuries in his first-class career so far. The 23-year-old has amassed 1396 runs in 28 List-A games at a stunning average of 60.69. He has six centuries and as many fifties in List-A cricket.

Sudharsan will be in action for Titans in IPL 2025. Sai was one of the five players retained by Titans ahead of the IPL mega auction 2025. He was the third most expensive player retained by the franchise after Rashid Khan (18 crore) and Shubman Gill (16.50 crore).