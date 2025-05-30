Sai Sudharsan surpasses Shubman Gill to create IPL history in Eliminator clash vs Mumbai Indians Sai Sudharsan surpassed Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill to become the youngest cricketer to score over 600 runs in an IPL season. He also became the youngest to score over 700 runs in a season. Meanwhile, MI beat GT by 20 runs to move to Qualifier 2.

Chandigarh:

Sai Sudharsan became the youngest cricketer in IPL history to score over 600 runs in a season. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill held the record, having reached the milestone in 23 years, 257 days, but Sudharsan in 2025 defied all the odds, completing the milestone in 23 years, 227 days. With that, Sudharsan became the youngest cricketer to register the record. He also holds the record for the youngest cricketer to score 700 runs in a season.

Against Mumbai, the opener made 80 runs off 49 balls and took his team close to Qualifier 2 but the Hardik Pandya-led side pulled off in the end to get the job done. Chasing 229 runs, Gujarat were under tremendous pressure, especially after captain Shubman Gill departed in the first over. However, Sudharsan managed to keep the scoreboard ticking before Richard Gleeson got the better of him.

Mumbai move to Qualifier 2

Batting first, Mumbai had a gunning day in the first innings. The openers had a phenomenal outing as Jonny Bairstow made 47 and Rohit scored 80. The duo set the tone for the rest of the batters to arrive and dominate in the middle. Courtesy of Mumbai’s approach, they posted a healthy total of 228 runs on the board in the first innings.

It looked mighty difficult for Gujarat to get the job done but the Gill-led side showed might, which was impressive. Sudharsan kept the team in the hunt for the majority part of the game but Washington Sundar deserves credit as well. The all-rounder barely got any gametime in the middle but played a valuable knock of 48 runs off 24 balls before Jasprit Bumrah got the better of him with a fine yorker.

Mumbai eventually won the match by 20 runs and will now play Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.