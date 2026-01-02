Sai Sudharsan suffers rib fracture during Vijay Hazare Trophy, likely to be out for six weeks Sai Sudharsan suffered the injury during Tamil Nadu's Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Madhya Pradesh. Sudharsan is likely to be out of action for six weeks and is set to miss the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

New Delhi:

Young India batter Sai Sudharsan has suffered a rib fracture during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the left-handed batter is likely to be out for around six weeks to heal from the blow.

Sudharsan, who last played for India in the South Africa Test series, fractured the "anterior cortex of the seventh right rib" during Tamil Nadu's VHT match against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad.

Sudharsan likely to be out of action for more than a month

Meanwhile, as per a report in PTI, Sudharsan is likely to be out of action for more than a month. The injury that he has suffered generally takes six to eight weeks to heal.

The report added that Sudharsan checked into the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on December 29, and a scan report mentioned "a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib."

Sudharsan undertaking lower-body work

Meanwhile, Sudharsan is "undertaking lower-body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing, and he has responded well to the program," a COE report said.

"Upper-body training will be introduced once acute symptoms settle over the next 7-10 days, following which he will be gradually progressed into a structured upper-body strength and conditioning program," the report added. The area where the Southpaw was hit was the same spot where he got hit during a net session earlier in the tournament.

Sudharsan likely to play in IPL

While he might be out of action for more than a month, there is a realistic possibility that Sudharsan would be playing in the Indian Premier League 2026. He is an integral part of the Gujarat Titans and opens the innings with captain Shubman Gill.