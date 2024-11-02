Sai Sudharsan slams century as India A reply well in unofficial Test against Australia A

Follow us on Image Source : X Sai Sudharsan.

Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan slammed a scintillating century in the India A vs Australia A 1st unofficial Test at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

After an underwhelming outing in the first innings, the India A batters produced a much-improved display with the bat in the second essay. Sudharsan was the star in the second innings as he slammed 103 from 200 deliveries. He played a risk-free knock with no six in it. Sudharsan's innings was laced with nine fours as he anchored the visitors with perfection.

While Sudharsan hit a ton, Devdutt Padikkal partnered him well for a 194-run-stand and hit 88. Ishan Kishan also contributed a bit in the lower middle order and scored 32.

India A had earlier scored only 107 in the first innings with Padikkal being the top-scorer for his 36. Only three batters - Padikkal, Sudharsan and Navdeep Saini could have scored into double digits.

In reply, Australia A made 195 with no notable big knocks. For India, Mukesh Kumar grabbed a six-wicket haul. He took out the rising opening batter Sam Konstas before ripping out the middle order. The Indians made 310 in the second innings and set up a target of 225 for the Aussies.

Notably, Sudharsan is not part of the main India squad for the Border-Gavaskar series. Only Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nitish Kumar Reddy from India A are part of the main squad with Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed in the reserves.

India A's Playing XI for 1st unofficial Test:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Australia A's Playing XI:

Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham