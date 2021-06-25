Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman recall historic 1983 World Cup victory: 'A day that changed Indian history'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHAN ROYALS World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Friday recalled India's 1983 World Cup win, saying that the day changed "Indian cricket history forever". Exactly 38 years ago, the Kapil Dev-led side defeated a dominant West Indies side by 43 runs in the finals at Lord's to achieve World Cup glory.

Taking note of that feat, Tendulkar tweeted: "A day that changed Indian Cricket bat and ball history forever! I'll always remember the celebration & joy we felt with the fall of every wicket and the pride on witnessing India win the World Cup."

The 1983 victory took the sport to a different level, with every child wanting to become a cricketer. In the finals between India and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. For India, Kris Srikkanth top-scored as he played a knock of 38 runs, with no other batsman managing to go past the 30-run mark.

In reply, West Indies got off to a promising start, with skipper Viv Richards hitting 28-ball 33. However, Kapil Dev's sensational catch changed the course of the game as the dominant Windies side slumped to 76/6 before bundling out for just 140.

Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal shone with the ball, picking three wickets each as India etched their name on record books with a historic 43-run triumph. Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also scalped three wickets.

Several players including ex-India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remembered India's first-ever World Cup feat. "Kudos to @therealkapildev and his team for winning the World Cup on this day in 1983," wrote Azharuddin.

"This day 38 years ago, @therealkapildev paijee and his men changed the cricketing landscape in India forever. Cricket is a proper career option now and I am deeply indebted to the entire team from 1983. @KrisSrikkanth @RaviShastriOfc," wrote Ashwin.

"38 years ago on this day, India won the world cup against all odds and this victory inspired a generation of youngsters to take up cricket and dream big. Thank you @therealkapildev Paaji and team for inspiring us," tweeted VVS Laxman.

"A day that changed the face of cricket in India and inspired so many kids to pick up a bat and ball. Congratulations to the wonderful 1983 team on creating history and inspiring generations," wrote India opener, Shikhar Dhawan.