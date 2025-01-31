Sachin Tendulkar to be honoured with lifetime achievement award by BCCI on February 1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's awards night on Saturday (February 1) in Mumbai. The honour is certainly the most deserving as Tendulkar is the highest-ever run-scorer in Tests and ODIs having played a staggering 664 matches across formats for India. He is also the only player with 100 centuries in career (51 in ODIs and 49 in Tests) with Virat Kohli being the closest to him with 81 tons so far.

"Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a BCCI source told PTI. Very few in Indian cricket are more deserving of the award than 51-year-old as played for the country at the highest level for 24 years - from 1989 to 2013. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was the last recipient of the award in 2023.

Lala Amarnath, Syed Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare, KN Prabhu, Hemu Adhikari, Subhash Gupte, MAK Pataudi, BB Nimbalkar, Chandu Borde, Bishan Singh Bedi, S Venkataraghavan, EAS Prasanna, BS Chadrasekhar, Mohinder Amarnath, Salim Durani, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani, Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar, K Srikkanth and Farookh Engineer are the other CK Nayudu award winners in history.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to get the best association in domestic cricket award. Notably, Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy last season for the record-extending 42nd time.

"Mumbai Cricket Association will be honored with the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments (2023-24) award at the BCCI Annual Awards - Naman 2023-24. This recognition reflects Mumbai's dominance in domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup triumphs, and celebrates the relentless spirit of our players, support staff and administrators," the MCA confirmed the development in a statement.

