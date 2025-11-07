Sachin Tendulkar's call inspired Harmanpreet Kaur before India's historic World Cup triumph Sachin Tendulkar’s call inspired Harmanpreet Kaur before India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 final. His advice helped her stay composed as India beat South Africa to claim their maiden title, with Harmanpreet leading through key knocks and smart tactics.

Mumbai:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has revealed that a phone call from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar the night before the Women’s World Cup 2025 final played a key role in shaping her mindset ahead of the historic clash. India went on to defeat South Africa by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, clinching their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title.

The victory marked a landmark moment for Indian cricket as Harmanpreet became only the third Indian captain, after MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, to lift an ODI World Cup trophy. The skipper shared that Tendulkar’s words of wisdom helped her and her team maintain composure in crucial moments of the high-stakes encounter.

“The night before the match, Sachin (Tendulkar) sir called. He shared his experience and asked us to keep our balance. When the game is going fast, just slow it down a little,” Harmanpreet said on The ICC Review.

“Try and control it because when you go too fast, chances are you can stumble. That’s what we need to avoid. I was just thinking of all the advice I was getting from the seniors. To keep control, stay patient, the moment will come, and you will be able to grasp it,” Harmanpreet added.

Harmanpreet’s batting and tactical brilliance

Harmanpreet’s performances throughout the tournament were a testament to her consistency and leadership. The Indian skipper scored 260 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.50, registering two half-centuries and a top score of 89 against Australia in the semis. She played a key role in India’s win, especially in the semis, where he stitched a 167-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues, which powered the team to a record chase of 339.

Although she scored just 20 runs in the final, her tactical decisions proved decisive. Her timely bowling changes, especially the introduction of Shafali Verma, shifted the momentum in India’s favour and ensured a comfortable victory.

Adding another feather to her cap, Harmanpreet became the highest run-scorer in Women’s ODI World Cup knockout matches, surpassing Belinda Clark’s record of 330 runs. With 331 runs at an average of 110.33 in knockout games, she etched her name among the greats of the sport.