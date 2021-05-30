Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'two regrets' in cricket career

Sunday, May 30, 2021
     
Despite being the holder of multiple run-scoring records, Sachin Tendulkar admitted that he has two regrets from his playing career.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 30, 2021 11:44 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said he had two regrets in life despite an illustrious career spanning more than two decades where he played 200 Tests and 463 ODI, scoring 51 and 49 centuries, respectively.

"I have two regrets. The first is that I have never played with Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar was my batting hero when I grew up and not playing with him as part of a team remains a regret. Gavaskar retired a couple of years before I made my debut," Tendulkar told cricket.com.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 Test runs and is still the leading run-scorer in international cricket in Tests and ODIs, added that his second regret was not being able to play "against my childhood hero Sir Vivian Richards".

"My other regret is not having played against my childhood hero Sir Vivian Richards. I was fortunate to have played against him in county cricket, but I still rue not being able to play against him in an international match.

"Even though Sir Richards retired in 1991 and we have a couple of years overlapping in our careers, we did not get to play against each other," he added.

