'I put that song on loop': Sachin Tendulkar reveals only song he heard during 2004 Sydney Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 241 against Australia in the first innings of Sydney Test in 2004, and remained not out on 60 in the second innings as well.

Sachin Tendulkar had a number of poor outings in the 2003-04 Test series against Australia. He only scored 82 runs in the first three Tests of the four-match series, registering two ducks in five innings. However, he made a stunning comeback in the final Test in Sydney as he scored a double-century, remaining unbeaten on 241 in the first innings.

Tendulkar remained unbeaten throughout the Test as he was not out on 60 when India declared the second innings.

The legendary former Indian batsman has now revealed that throughout the five days of the Sydney Test, he listened to one particular song consistently -- whether he was in or out of the field.

“The song that I heard, I remember in 2004 in Sydney when I scored 241 not out, those five days I only heard one song – Bryan Adams’ Summer of 69,” Tendulkar said during a Q/A session on his YouTube Channel.

He further revealed that before walking out to bat, and even during lunch and tea breaks, he listened to the same song.

“I put that song on loop. Whether we were travelling to the ground, in the dressing room, before I was walking out to bat, lunch time, tea time, after the match, going back to the hotel… five days it was only Summer of 69 and nothing else,” said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar also remembered the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, where he listened to Indian singer Lucky Ali's album, 'Sur'.

“I also remember that during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, I listened to Lucky Ali’s Sur album. I thought it was really good and as time went by, it kept growing on me more and more,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition, which remains the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup.

The 'Master Blaster', as he is famously known, ended his cricket career as the highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2013.