Sachin Tendulkar shares with fans ‘special gift’ from Brian Lara and Chris Gayle

It was on this day in 2013 when Sachin Tendulkar brought an end to his illustrious 24-year journey in international cricket during which he featured in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I.

Tendulkar, who made his debut as a 16-year-old in 1989, played his last international game against West Indies at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, a Test match which India won by an innings and 126 runs inside three days. The 'Master Blaster' managed 74 runs before he became the priced scalp of Narsingh Deonarine in the first innings.

The 47-year-old retired cricketer recalled that on the day he retired after the match, his fellow cricketers and friends Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, along with the Windies cricket board, gifted him a Caribbean steel drum. Sachin fondly recalled how happy he was to get the drum as it signified the love and respect Lara had for him.

“On this very day, I have presented this beautiful steel drum by West Indian cricket board, entire West Indies team and my dear friend Brian Lara. To me, this represents love and respect that you have for me and I reciprocate that. Thank you so very much for this special gift,” he said.

Sachin also went on to play the drum as he recalled how Lara played it at his home. And let’s say it that his drum playing skills are no match to his batting wizardry.

In his stellar career, Tendulkar scored 100 centuries across Tests and ODIs -- a record which still remains unbroken. In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs including 49 tons and in Tests, he has 15,921 runs to his name, including 51 centuries. In his lone T20I appearance which came against South Africa in 2006, he scored 10 runs.